Former King acquires information about Dr Upendra Devkota’s health

Kathmandu, 5 May: Former King Gyanendra has acquired information about senior neurosurgeon Dr Upendra Devkota’s health condition.

Former King Gyanendra has made a phone call to Dr Devkota, who is undergoing treatment at the Neuro Hospital Bansbari, Kathmandu, according to Ghatana Ra Bichar online portal on 4 May.

King Gyanendra had told him, “Your service is needed for the nation!”.

Dr Devkota has returned home last week after undergoing treatment of his health in London.

Dr Devkota is suffering from gallbladder cancer.

People’s News Monitoring Service