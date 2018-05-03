Sheer negligence in reconstruction

Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 3 May: In a sheer negligence of concerning quarters wooden logs salvaged from the 17th century Kashthamandap Temple, which collapsed during the magnitude-7.6 earthquake on April 25, 2015, are decaying as concerned authorities have failed to reconstruct the Temple using the same materials, states today’s Kantipur daily.

A dispute among authorities including Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Department of Archaeology and National Reconstruction Authority as well as locals has pushed the reconstruction process into a standstill.

The temple was one of the centers of attraction to the tourists that generated substantial amount of foreign currency.

