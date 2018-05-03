Fast track DPR in two weeks

Kathmandu, 3 May: The Nepal Army says it will select a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of Kathmandu-Terai fast track within next two weeks, reports Kantipur daily.

A total of 17 companies, one domestic and 16 international have expressed their interest to prepare the DPR and the Army is currently studying the application.

The consultant will be sent to the field immediately after the selection so that the DPR would be prepared on time. While the consultant will be preparing the DPR, the Nepali Army will continue with preliminary construction works.

The proposed fast track considered to be one of the lifelines of Nepal, after construction will take around an hour to reach Nijgadh via the 76-kilometre road that spans across Lalitpur, Makawanpur and Bara districts.There will be a 1.5-kilometre tunnel, 99 bridges and six overhead bridges along the road.

People’s News Monitoring Service