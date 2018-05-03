Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Fast track DPR in two weeks

Fast track DPR in two weeks

15 hours ago

Kathmandu, 3 May:  The Nepal Army says it will select a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of Kathmandu-Terai fast track within next two weeks, reports Kantipur daily.

A total of 17 companies, one domestic and 16 international have expressed their interest to prepare the DPR and the Army is currently studying the application.

The consultant will be sent to the field immediately after the selection so that the DPR would be prepared on time. While the consultant will be preparing the DPR, the Nepali Army will continue with preliminary construction works.

The proposed fast track considered to be one of the lifelines of Nepal, after construction will take around an hour to reach Nijgadh via the 76-kilometre road that spans across Lalitpur, Makawanpur and Bara districts.There will be a 1.5-kilometre tunnel, 99 bridges and six overhead bridges along the road.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

 

Check Also

gold21

“New Nepal” smugglers’ haven

High ranking police officials in gold smuggling By Our Reporter More high level police officials …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved