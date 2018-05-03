Cases filed against alleged smugglers

Kathmandu, 3 May: The Morang district police, having concluded their investigation, has filed cases against those alleged in smuggling and disappearance of 33.5 kg gold and a subsequent murder of its porter in consultation with the Office of District Attorney.

All print and online news portals of today have published this news in the front page. According to Kantipur daily, different defendants have been charged with different cases including murder, organized crime, kidnapping, hostage and gold smuggling. The defendants in the case include six police officials.

Meanwhile, SSP Dibesh Lohani, who was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the case, allegedly assaulted journalists Dhruba Bhattarai and Suman Suskera, according to newspaper reports.

