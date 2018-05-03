Again Indian bullying in Kanchanpur

Kathmandu, 3 May: Again, Indian bullying was witnessed in Punarbas Municipality in Kanchanpur. At a time when broad-sheet dailies, television networks and FM radios are heavily loaded with reports on Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming Nepal visit, the report on Indian bullying in Kanchanpur didn’t get small space in Nepali media.

A couple of days ago, Indian Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel entered into the Nepali territory and destroyed the construction of barrier to prohibit wildlife of Dudhwa National Park in India from entering Nepal. They even terrorized local residents.

This is not the first time atrocities created by the SSB deployed there.

Last year, a Nepali national, Govinda Gautam (29) was shot down to death by SSB in the same village.

According to local residents, there is no presence of the Nepal government and Nepali security force as well. The Indian SSB personnel are torturing local time and again.

Political leaders as well as the political parties have closed their mouth even when the foreign security personnel are openly entering into the Nepali territory and torturing Nepali citizens.

Meanwhile, a cabinet meeting of province 7 held on Wednesday has decided to request central government to resolve border dispute between Nepal and India at Punarbas Municipality in Kanchanpur and other areas.

