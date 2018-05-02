What agreements will Modi sign during his Nepal visit?

By Our Reporter



Indian Prime Minister Modi is arriving in Nepal on a two-day visit on May 11.

Indian PM Modi is paying a visit a month after Nepal’s K P Oli’s India visit.

During the visit of Modi, Nepal and India are likely to sign some important agreements.

According to sources at the Foreign Ministry, Modi is likely to sign three agreements on the understanding reached between him and Nepal’s PM Oli during latter’sIndia visit on railways link between Kathmandu and Raxaul, Inland Water Connectivity and new partnership on Agriculture and Compost.

The agreement on railway connectivity would be made to complete the feasibility study in a year. Likewise, Nepal has prepared to ask to allow Nepal goods on ship up to Patna.

Besides, the two Prime Ministers will lay the foundation of the 900 MW Arun III hydro project and the Police Academy building.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa revealed itinerary of Modi in Janakpur on Tuesday. According to him, Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit on May 11 would be ‘religious and cultural’.

Minister Thapa revealed that Modi would make onsite tours to the Janaki Temple, where PM Modi will be holding prayers and pujas, and the public felicitation venue at the BahraBigaha area.

Elaborating further on the visit itinerary, Minister Thapa said that PM Modi would also be visiting the Muktinath Temple. He added that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will also be arriving in Janakpurdham during the visit by the Indian Prime Minister.

The Home Minister, however, said that there would be no programmes for political agreements this time around during the Indian premier’s visit.

He also expressed the confidence that the Indian PM’s visit would help strengthen the religious and cultural relations between the two countries.