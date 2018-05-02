Prophesying

As the budget session of the federal parliament dawns, us Nepalis cannot but reflect on how expensive Nepali republicanism has proven. We cannot also but fume over the mystery over how Nepali democracy dragged the country into republicanism. In hindsight, more and more of the population are re-educating themselves over how the convenience of party politics allowed and encouraged external agenda to take over the driver’s seat. Bereft of any semblance of political controls, external interests continue to propel the country into a quagmire of competitive designs that threaten to enmesh the population in a tangle of divisive abstractions from which extrication as a formula would require a new awareness that the individual’s unlimited wants to be fulfilled through the exercise of unrestricted human rights is an idealistic prescription not without faults and interests of its own.

Obsessive discussions over the foreign interest component of our national politics has had to regenerate the dawn of a new awareness of the country’s strategic location, its unique historical identity and its actual potentials which national politics has failed to serve. As a result, the search for alternatives is on. How the country is to spin out of the vicious grip over the population of organized politics is the actual concern of the day. Political parties working overtime to strengthen their stranglehold on the populace exacerbate the competition for domestic and external resources to fuel their activities. The spoil system and kleptocracy is virtually all-embracing and it is the total gamut of society that now seems squeezed. Verily, this has negatively impacted on national productivity and performance to exacerbate the population’s burdens and the belief systems have been so eroded that all assurances that things are not this dismal is being dismissed perfunctorily as the usual political posture.

Of course democracy is expensive. The costs, however, are recouped in the manner of voluntary participation on part of the population through the realization that they own the system. In the Nepali case, the alienation with the system is so complete that the distinction between government and the system limits ownership to partisan government and not the system as it should be. This has merely encouraged the divide between the haves in government and the haves not outside it and even this is further fragmented within the haves in government where partisan interests have degenerated to various competing interest groups. The absence of ownership merely multiplies a free for all slide into crass opportunism that renders the country defenseless propelling anticipation of not just systemic collapse. It is not for nothing that talk of a failed state is a wee bit too common for comfort. Left, right or centre; we seem to be losing it all.