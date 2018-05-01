Party unification soon says Prachand

Kathmandu, 1 May : CPN (Maoist Centre) chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the merger between his party and CPN (UML) will get a concrete shape within few days.

Chair Dahal, also the former Prime Minister, further said that the unification process will be materialized soon and then the message of merger will be imparted to the world.

Addressing a programme organized by different trade unions to mark the International Labour Day today, chair Dahal shared that preparations are underway to declare the unification coinciding the celebration of bicentenary of Karl Marx.

Chairman Dahal further said the merger between two major communist parties in the country would be a shared asset of labour class people therefore there is no way out but to complete the unification process without any delay.

He also pledged to work to steer the nation towards prosperity on the backing of clear majority of the left alliance.

People’s News Monitoring Service