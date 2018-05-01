Modi’s Nepal pilgrimage

Kathmandu, 1 May: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly landing in Janakpur from Patna of India for his two-day visit to Nepal, says a senior minister.

According to Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, the Indian Prime Minister would board a helicopter from Patna and land in Janakpur on May 11, the first day of his two-day trip, reports Online Khabar from Janakpurdham.“He will be performing a puja at Janaki Temple there,” he said.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli would receive his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Janakpur.

Likewise, the Indian Prime minister would address a civic felicitation programme in Barhabigha of Janakpur on the same day.“He will later come to Kathmandu and head towards Muktinath,” informed Minister Thapa.

“Preparations are undergoing in the full swing for the visit as Modi visiting Janakpur and Muktinath is a proud moment for us,” stated the Home Minister Thapa.

People’s News Monitoring Service