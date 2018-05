Kathmandu, 1 May: The State of Israel has shown keen interest in opening an agricultural training center in Nepal for the better output and modernization of agriculture. “Bee keeping, horticulture and vegetable farming are the areas of our priority, we want to work in partnership with Nepal and assist in agriculture development,” Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Beni Omer is quoted as saying during his meeting with Maoist Center Chair Prachand Tuesday morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service