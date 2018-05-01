Five people detained

Kathmandu, 1 May : Five people have been arrested on the charge of mistreating a Nepali female migrant worker in Muscat of Oman. They were arrested with the help of Nepali Embassy in Oman.

Nineteen-year-old Ram Kumari (name changed) of Butwal-13 was subject to their ill treatment at Mabela on April 27 while searching for a new job. A Bengali national Azad reportedly approached her with the promise to help her find a job and persuaded her to follow him to a ground floor room of an under-construction building, the Embassy said.

In the evening, a group of five individuals including the Bengali national came to the room and she was meted out indecent behaviour at their hands. The woman luckily overheard their plan to kill her in fear that she would report the incident to the public. Seeking a chance, she telephoned to the local police from the restroom at 2:00 pm and was rescued by the police. The accused were arrested by the Oman Police with the help of the Embassy.

The woman had reached Oman in want of employment on January 17 via New Delhi and UAE routes.

People’s News Monitoring Service