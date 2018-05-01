Dhaka­-Kathmandu bus service

Kathmandu, 1 May: Two buses transporting delegates of Bangladesh, India and Nepal arrived in Kathmadu last Friday. The journey had begun from Bangladeshi capital Dhaka which reached Kolkata of India and voyaged towards Nepal.

In a move to boost tourism, promote people-to-people contact and enhance trade and commerce between Bangladesh, India, and Nepal (BIN) the service came into operation.

While welcoming the delegates in her residence last week, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Nepal Mashfe Binte Shams said the BIN service will open up new avenues in the trade and tourism front and contribute to prosperity.

The delegation comprised of 25 Bangladeshi, 12 Indians and six Nepalis and one official from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the multilateral partner of the BBIN Project, among others.

It is reported that the government of Nepal is mulling to start the service by using the comfortable buses of Sajha Yatat. Initially these buses will ferry Banglaeshi tourists to Damak of Jhapa and Dharan of Sunsari district. Tourists willing to travel to other touristic spots of Nepal will have multiple choices.

People’s News Monitoring Service