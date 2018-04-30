Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Warning of support withdrawal

Warning of support withdrawal

6 hours ago

Kathmandu, 30 April:The  two major Madhesh-centric parties—Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal—have warned of withdrawing support extended to the government if the government fails to address their legitimate demands of constitution amendment , reports Rajdhani daily.

To seek the support from these parties, the ruling coalition involving CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre had assured the parties of meeting their demands whereas they had also extended support to the Madheshi alliance-led government in Province 2, the news states, adding no discussion, however, has taken place so far.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Phewa encroachment

Kathmandu, 30 April: Concluding that many illegal structures have been built on the shores of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved