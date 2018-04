Kathmandu, 30 April: Concluding that many illegal structures have been built on the shores of Phewa Laka in Pokhara, the Supreme Court has ordered the government to remove such structures at the earliest, reports Kantipur daily. A division bench of justices Om Prakash Mishra and Sapana Malla Pradhan handed down a verdict in response to the writ petition filed by advocate Khagendra Subedi.

