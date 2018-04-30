NTV misued to cover up corruption

Kathmandu, 30 April: The state –owned and operated Nepal Television (NTV) is acting unprofessionally to serve the petty interests of individuals including the commissioners of Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, the top management of NTV are found instructing their subordinate staffs and journalists to highlight and disseminated insignificant issues associated with the CIAA commissioners specially Commissioner Sabitri Thapa Gurng. In order to cover up the corruption cases of NTV and remain at large from CIAA enquiry and actions, Maheshwor Dahal, the Chairman, Govind Rokka , the General Manager and Deputy General Manager Deepak Mani Dhital have misused NTV. The repeated interviews of commissioner Gurnung and her husband substantiate their ill motives and wrong-doings, states Sanghu.

People’s News Monitoring Service