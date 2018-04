Kathmandu, 30 April:The government is all set to table a new bill on the federal security arrangements reflecting the new political and administrative structure of the country, according to Annapurna Post daily. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held last week endorsed the bill prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs and it is now ready to be tabled.

The bill envisions various security bodies and mechanisms at federal, provincial and local levels.

People’s News Monitoring Service