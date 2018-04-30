Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Medical education bill in offing

25 mins ago

Kathmandu, 1 May:  Naya Patrika daily of today has reported that after the expiry of the Medical Education Ordinance that President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued around two months ago, the government has issued the same ordinance again without any amendment. However, it is planning to replace the law with a new bill after the new Parliament session begins and the new bill will have different provisions than the current ordinance.

According to the news story, medical education activist Dr Govinda KC may have objections to the new law as he has called on his supporters to stay alert against ‘pro-mafia’ law.

