Gas extraction in capital

Kathmandu, 30 April: Whereas the drilling of natural gas well is still under experiment, the government has taken initiatives to kick start the second phase of gas extraction in Kathmandu Valley, again in Teku, reports Online Khabar.

According to Prithvi Lal Shrestha, Chief at the Natural Gas Division under the Department of Mines and Geology, procedures have begun for the commercial production and distribution of natural gas. Now, applications from interested contractors have been called for the project.

If the project gives positive results about production and distribution of the fuel, the government will move ahead with the plan and if the results will be negative, the project will be abandoned.

People’s News Monitoring Service