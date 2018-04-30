DSP KC arrested, SP Khatri at large

Kathmandu, 30 April: Deputy Superintendant of Police Prajeet KC has been arrested in connection with smuggling of 33 Kilogram gold smuggling. DSP KC was heading the Crime Division Squad when assassinated Sanam Shakya’s body was recovered. District Police Office Morang had summoned him on Friday for interrogation and was taken into custody on Sunday reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendant of police Shyam Khatri has been absconding since the special enquiry commission constituted to probe into the smuggling issued a letter to record his statement.

People’s News Monitoring Service