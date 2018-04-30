‘Communist forces behind NC’s defeat’

Kathmandu, 30 April:The main opposition party Nepali Congress (CWC)concludes its Central Working Committee meeting on Sunday after holding discussions on the party’s humiliating performance in last year local, provincial and federal elections. The meeting has concluded that the entire party, including its CWC, and the alliance formation between major communist forces of the country were responsible for the defeat, according to all newspaper published today.

Meanwhile, the meeting has decided to hold its Mahasamiti meeting after four months though factions led by Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Prasad Sitaula had demanded that the meeting be called by June end.

Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba is planning to appoint Vice-President, General Secretary and Joint General Secretary to give the full shape to the party today. Leaders close to Paudel will boycott the appointments as Deuba is planning to do so unilaterally. The party has invited journalists for press conference to be hosted this evening at the party central office, Sanepa.

People’s News Monitoring Service