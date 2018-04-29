Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Nepal stands steadfast

Nepal stands steadfast

14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 29 April: Nepal has stood steadfast on all issues relating to Pancheshwor Multipurpose Project, overseen by Pancheshwor Development Authority (PDA). Twenty-three years have elapsed and no progress has been made so far. Against such backdrop, Nepal stood steadfast on all issues at a meeting of PDA held in Kathmandu, reports Gorkhapatra daily. India has been lingering in this project and a Detailed Program Report (DPR) that was agreed to be prepared within six months remains incomplete.

 

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

IGC meet concludes

Kathmandu, 29 April: The Nepal-India Inter Governmental Committee meeting has agreed to amend the trade …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved