Nepal stands steadfast

Kathmandu, 29 April: Nepal has stood steadfast on all issues relating to Pancheshwor Multipurpose Project, overseen by Pancheshwor Development Authority (PDA). Twenty-three years have elapsed and no progress has been made so far. Against such backdrop, Nepal stood steadfast on all issues at a meeting of PDA held in Kathmandu, reports Gorkhapatra daily. India has been lingering in this project and a Detailed Program Report (DPR) that was agreed to be prepared within six months remains incomplete.

