Kathmandu, 29 April: Chain has put forth a proposal to Nepal government relating to construction of monorail in Kathamdnu Valley. This news has been widely covered by all print media of today. A Chinese company named CRCC has stated in its proposal submitted to Kathmandu Metropolitan City that a monorail can be operated within two years. It has proposed it could be build in ‘build, own, operate, transfer’ or ‘private, public partnership’ model.

