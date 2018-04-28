A gift for China captured

Kathmandu, 29 April: A male rhino to be gifted to China has been captured from the Chitwan National Park on Saturday evening, reports Kantipur daily.

“We in the beginning had a plan to capture a female rhino, which was aborted however due to unfavorable environment. The approximately two-year-old rhino was knocked unconscious by darting it before catching it. It took two whole days for the process,” said information officer at the CNP Nurendra Aryal.

The rhino was caught from near Khoria Muhan and Devital under the western sector of the CNP. The captured rhino was transported on a vehicle to Sauraha where it would be kept in a confinement for around three months before sending it to China.

The government had decided to gift two pairs of rhinos to China two years ago.

