‘Sentiment of cadres must be addressed’

Kathmandu, 27 April: Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center) leader Top Bahadur Rayamaji has underscored on addressing the sentiment of grass-root level party cadres before taking any concrete decision before the announcement of party unification. In an interview with Online Khabar, a news portal, leader Rayamaji has laid emphasis on intensive discussion at the all levels relating to party unification.

The anarchism and chaos demonstrated at the National Auditorium on 22 April was the outcome of only high level parleys he has stated adding that his party has learned a lesson from this incident.

People’s News Monitoring Service