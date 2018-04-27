Norway and Germany built school and handedover 

Kathmandu, 27 April: German Ambassador Roland Schaefer and Norwegian Ambaasador Lasse Bjørn Johannessen jointly inaugurated and handed over to the Government of Nepal a new school building of Komin Shyame Wangphel Secondary School in Syafrubesi of Rasuwa.

This school, completely damaged by the 2015 earthquake, has now been rebuilt with the financial support of the government Norway and project leadership of German Development Cooperation agency -GIZ. Germany is supporting rebuilding fourteen schools in Rasuwa district.

Komin Shyamey Wangphel Secondary School is built using earthquake-resistant technology in compliance with the Government of Nepal building code. At the same time, it adheres to building instructions of German Development Cooperation. In case of future disasters, it can thus provide secure shelter to the entire village. As part of the RPN’s integrated approach to recovery, trauma healing trainings for teachers and emergency pedagogy for students have been carried out. The concept of a ‘green school’ will be promoted through anti-pollution, environmental and waste management principles.

The reconstruction of the school has been fully funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy. GIZ/BMZ has contributed with support to soft components such as training on earthquake resistant building, safeguarding measures and menstrual health in the framework of Recovery Programme Nepal. The school has 467 students, of which 234 are girls and 6 are with disability.

In Rasuwa,all 98 schools in the district were completely or partially damaged. Seven organizations have committed to constructing 90 schools across Rasuwa, of which only 15 schools have been completed so far. This inauguration and handover is therefore a critical step towards sustainably restoring the education system and providing a safe learning environment. Despite this, 8 displaced schools in Langtang, Haku and Dandagau have no commitments from any organization and still remain to be constructed, and a girls’ hostel for female students attending Komin Shyamey Wangphel is still lacking

