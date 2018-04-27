Largest solar power project starts

Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
17 hours ago

Kathmandu, 27 April: Construction of a solar project has started at Trishuli in Nuwakot. The 25-megawatt project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 4 billion to be funded by the government, and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

According to NEA, the World Bank Group will also provide concessional loan. Its completion target is one year. The project, which will be set up in the periphery of Devighat Hydropower Centre, will be linked to the national grid. This would be the largest solar power project in the country so far.

 

People’s News Monitoring Service

