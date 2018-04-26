Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Two vie for NC VP

8 hours ago

Kathmandu, 27April: Two leaders of Nepali Congress—Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar and Gopal Man Shrestha—have applied for a position of party Vice President, reports Gorkhapatra daily. They demanded the position at on-going Central Working Committee meeting on election review that is underway since March 23.

Speaking at the meeting, Gachchhadar claimed he is apt for the post, as party President Sher Bahadur Deuba promised him the post before the recently held elections.

