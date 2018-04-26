Post quake construction

Kathmandu, 27 April: The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has built a total of 142,000 houses in 31 districts.

During a programme organized jointly by NRA and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Thursday, it was informed that some 450,000 were under construction currently, almost all print media of Friday have published this news.

JICA has assisted in building nearly 55,000 houses in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha districts, while the completion of 237 schools buildings is in final phase in Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, Makwanpur and Lalitpur.

People’s News Monitoring Service