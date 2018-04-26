Nepal closely monitoring Modi

Kathmandu, 27 April: High ranking officials of Nepal government, members of civil society, academia and intellectuals including the serving and retired diplomats are closely observing Indian Prime Minister’s China sojourn.

According to Kantipur daily, officials at the China and India Desk of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats posted at Beijing and New Delhi have been specially instructed by the Foreign Ministry to keep an eye on activities and talk that will take place between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi.

Nepal has taken cautious steps this time around that she is updated with latest happenings in Beijing and not kept in the dark as in May 2015. India and China had reached an understanding to develop Lipu Lake as a trade route during Modi’s visit.

People’s News Monitoring Service