KFW withdraws support

Kathmandu, 26 April: German Development Bank (KfW) has pulled out from heritages reconstruction task.

The Bank withdrew from the commitment to provide support in reconstruction of heritages of Bhaktapur district, damaged by Gorkha earthquake, as understanding was not reached between the municipality and donor agency regarding the process for the heritages reconstruction task, reports official news agency-RSS

There was a dispute over the issue whether the heritages reconstruction task would be carried out through local users committee or by calling international tender. The Bhaktapur municipality is on the stance that the reconstruction of heritages should be carried out through local users committee by utilizing local skill and knowledge. On other hand, the Bank had put forth the view that the reconstruction task should be carried out through international tender.

Mayor of Bhaktapur municipality, Sunil Prajapati, German Ambassador to Nepal, Roland Schaefer said that the financial support providing through KfW has been stopped for the time being and added that there would be continuous support of German government for the development and heritages protection of Bhaktapur through other appropriate way.

He clarified that they would not go against the public sentiments, highly-praising the devotion of Bhaktapur folks in heritages conservation. Stating that Bhaktapur and Germany have cordial relations at the people’s level itself, the Ambassador Schaefer said that Germany was ready to extend support in the interest of Bhaktapur town any time.

He said an international level discussion on the local knowledge and technology in heritage preservation would be held in the future, and hoped that the Government of Germany would get an opportunity to extend cooperation in that.

Mayor Prajapati said that the Bhaktapur Municipality has been carrying out heritage conservation and development works through the consumer committees with the direct participation of the local people.

People’s News Monitoring Service