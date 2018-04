Kathmandu, 26 April: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has settled 50 cases so far.

According to the Supreme Court only 50 out of the 265 disputes related to provisions in the constitution and registered with the bench have been cleared so far.

These cases date back to nine years. The cases could not be cleared as the constitutional bench looks into the cases only two days in a week. The constitutional bench hears cases only on Wednesdays and Fridays

People’s News Monitoring Service