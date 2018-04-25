By Our Reporter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Kathmandu on 11 May. According to sources, Modi is returning on 13 May though the government has not officially announced the dates of Modi’s visit. During his three-day stay, Modi is going to visit Janakpur and Muktinath, a highly placed source said.

This will be the third official visit of Modi to Nepal.

The Nepali people were informed about the visit by the Indian newspapers. Later Nepal’s Foreign Ministry sources confirmed about the visit.

Advance teams are already in Kathmandu to take stock of the security situation and finalize the date, according to newspaper reports.

Modi, along with his counterpart KP Sharma Oli, is expected to jointly lay down the foundation stone for construction of the Arun 3 hydropower project. Also, Modi is to visit Hindu’s great religious shrine Muktinath in Mustang, however, there is no plan to visit Lumbini, a source informed.

When visit information was leaked:

Both the Nepal government and Indian government had developed an understanding for not disclosing Indian PM Modi’s Nepal visit date due to the security reasons. Therefore, the visit date was kept secret by Oli and his aides. When Indian newspapers published the visit date, PM Oli was stunned. Later, the Indian side confirmed that the visit date was leaked by a Nepali journalist currently stationed in Delhi, Prashant Jha. As he has closed relations with the RAW officials, he was able to receive this information from the RAW officials.

Modi was to visit Nepal before Oli’s Beijing sojourn:

Local broadsheet dailies have reported that PM Oli was willing to visit Beijing before Indian PM Modi’s Nepal visit. However, an understanding was already developed between PM Oli and Indian PM Modi to host Modi in Kathmandu earlier to Oli’s Beijing sojourn.

Oli has wished to visit Beijing only after presenting the budget for the new fiscal year. According to the constitutional provision, the government has to present budget on 29 May. Hence, Oli may visit Beijing in June.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali had visited Beijing as preparation of Oli’s visit but not before Modi’s Nepal visit.