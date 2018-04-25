Unification between UML and Maoist Centre still in limbo

By Our Reporter

The CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre leaders have failed to unify their parties on April 22 as per their previous plans.

Prime Minister and CPN-UML chairman K. P. Sharma Oli had tried to unify the two parties before he embarked on a three-day state visit to India on April 8. But when his effort to pay the southern neighbour as the leader of the power communist party, he had planned to announce the unification on April 22, commemorating the day of the establishment of communist party in Nepal. But still his plan failed.

The two communist parties who forged electoral alliance in October last year and contested the parliamentary and provincial polls issuing a single manifesto had decided to unify their parties immediately after the polls. But four months after the elections ended, the unification of the two parties has still been in limbo.

When their plan to announce unification on April 22 failed, the two parties tried to send a message of unity by organising a joint mass meeting in Kathmandu, but that also turned sour with the Maoist carders chanting slogan against the UML over the banner debate.

The Maoist cadres showed their anarchical beahaviour inside the City Hall when they saw the pictures of Lenin, Marx and other communist leaders missing in the banner stretched in the meeting venue.

The programme that was to begin at 12 started at 4 owing to a dispute regarding the banner placed in the programme.

Still Prime Minister Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal tried to convince the mass that the two parties would be united soon.

They said that there was no reason to step back from the ongoing unification process between the CPN-UML and CPN-Maoists (Center).

Prime Minister Oli said that unification of the two left parties should take place as per the commitments made in front of the people.

Stating that the unification process is at the final state, PM Oli said the unification would take place with no further delay.

He urged one and all not to doubt the party unification. “Both the parties have reached such a point of unification that nothing can hold us back from unification.”

Likewise, chairman of the CPN-Maoists Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal said there would be a dignified unity between the two parties for which they had already reached an agreement.

He said that both the parties were holding serious discussion on ideology, strategies, work plan and organisational structures.

He reiterated the same thing in Chitwan on Tuesday and disclosed his plan to announce the date for unification on 27 April.

He further said the two parties would probably unify on May 1 or May 5.