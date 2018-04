Kathmandu, 26 April: Per capita income of Nepalis has grown to more than one hundred thousand rupees. According to the Department of statistics, the relative growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has resulted in per capita income augment, reports Kantipur daily. The income of Nepalis has increased by 135 US$ in comparison of last fiscal year. The new per capita income of Nepal is now 1012 US$

