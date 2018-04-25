Kathmandu, 26 April: As the nexus of gold smugglers is being unveiled with the involvement of two senior sitting police officers in an organized manner, a question arises to one and all that this may lead to the highest authorities.

Kantipur daily in its today’s edition writes that the arrest of 20 people including some high ranking officials of Nepal Police in connection with smuggling of 33 Kilogram of gold may lead to other vital information and entailment of many others. The special enquiry commission commissioned by Ministry of Home Affairs, to investigate and book the guilty, has unearthed new facts.

People’s News Monitoring Service