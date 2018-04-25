KB Gurung suggests holding general convention of the party in six months

By Our Reporter

Senior-most Nepali Congress leader Kul Bahadur Gurung gave a surprise in the central committee meeting of the NC by suggesting the leadership to elect a new leadership by dissolving all party committees by amending the party statute and forming ad-hoc committees in all levels in the context of the new constitutional provisions and holding its general convention in the next six months.

He also formally severed his relation with party president Sher Bahadur Deuba by announcing that he withdrew his decision to support Deuba during the party’s 13th general convention held in 2016.

Gurung had proposed Deuba to the post of party president and late Khum Bahadur Khadka had seconded his proposal.

Addressing the on-going central committee meeting of the party on Sunday, NC central member and former general secretary Gurung said that electing a new party leadership by the general convention would be the only way to give a new lease of life to the party.

“I had proposed Deubaji for the post of the party president hoping that the party divided into 60/40 shares would be united, individual interest of leaders would be replaced by the party’s, the situation to which genuine cadres searched for the Nepali Congress characteristics within the party would be ended, discipline would be maintained, the party would be operated on the basis of faith, good conduct and policy, and politics of money and post-oriented would be over under his leadership,” Gurung recalled.

“I regret to inform this meeting that I have withdrawn my decision to propose Deuba for the post of party president,” he said.

Gurung’s decision was unexpected for party president Deuba. After Gurung criticised Deuba severely, the latter is likely to lose majority in the central committee as Gurung had a handful number of central members in the party committee.

“Deuba caused a huge damage to the party without appointing the office bearers and without forming party departments within two months of the general convention. He also failed to mobilise the party’s sister organisations,” he said.

He accused Deuba of focusing solely on power, while giving the example of Bharatpur election of 2017. He also said the party president’s activities like dragging the Supreme Court in controversy and his views expressed on BBC Sajha Sawal, which did not match his post, also caused damage to the party’s image in public.

He accused party president Deuba of promoting only his group in the party after his election to the post of party president.

He, however, said that not only the party president but also all the leaders of the central committee should take the responsibility for the defeat.

Meanwhile, Gagan Thapa registered a separate document in the party on behalf of six leaders.