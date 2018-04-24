Nepal elected as Chair in the UN

By Our Reporter

Nepal has been elected by acclamation as Chair of the Committee on Conferences, a permanent subsidiary organ of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), for the year 2018.

According to Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Nepal was appointed by the President of the General Assembly (PGA) as a member of the Committee earlier this year for a three-year term of 2018-2020, as one of the six Member States representing Asia-Pacific Group.

In the Committee of 21 Member States, the representatives of Hungary, Guyana and the United States were elected as vice-chairs while Liberia was elected as Rapporteur representing five different geographical regions.

Nepal has served as member of this Committee several times in the past and a few times in its bureau on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group, and this is the first time that Nepal has been entrusted by the membership to be its chair.

Nirmal Raj Kafle, Minister Plenipotentiary and the Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, will act as Chair representing Nepal. This is yet another opportunity for Nepal to further contribute to this multilateral platform.

The Committee was established by the UNGA on 18 December 1974.

The Committee advises the UNGA on all matters pertaining to the organization of UN Conferences and meetings including their planning and coordination in close consultations with the UN Secretariat and all other stakeholders to avoid duplications; recommending to the UNGA a draft calendar of conferences; recommending the best use of conference-services; advising on current and future conference service requirements and means; and monitoring the organization’s policies on publications. The committee reports annually to the UNGA.