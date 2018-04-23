When Prachand granted refuse….

Kathmandu, 23 April: The innumerable corruption cases of the Election Commission are found to be excluded in the latest report of Auditor General.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, several cases of embezzlement of fund were excluded in the report at the command of Maoist leader Prachand.

Naya Patrika daily had published the irregularities of the commission. The Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav pled to Prachand to instruct Auditor General Tank Mani Sharma not to include the arrays of commission as it successfully conducted the election.

Acting promptly upon the request of Chief Election Commissioner Yadav, Prachand directed Auditor General Sharma not mention the ill affairs and shady financial dealings of Election Commission in the report.

The nine hundred lap tops and printers were provided to the commission by development partners as grant assistance but the commission presented them as ‘purchased’ items and took payment from the state coffer. Many other election paraphernalia were received as grant from China and other nations which were also put under ‘purchased goods’ and taken payment.

The most interesting case reported by the paper states that 37 officials of the commission received Rs 2000 each for travelling hardly 50 meters from the commission to Hotel Yellow Pagogda, as taxi fare.

The Commissioners and other senior officials purchased the most sophisticated gadgets and mobile phone sets amounting hundreds of thousands of rupees from the state treasury which went unreported in the report. Prachand’s power protected the Chief Election Commissioner Yadav.

People’s News Monitoring Service