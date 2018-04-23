Scam in Central Bank

Kathmandu, 23 April: Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chirnjivi Nepal has relieved Deputy Governor Shiv Raj Shrestha from the responsibility of General Administration and Financial Management Department.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, deputy governor Sharestha, influenced by banks and financial institutions, served their interests in extending the tenure of the Chief Executive Officers and Board of Directors.

A complaint was lodged against deputy governor Shrestha at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authorities. He is also accused of breaching the Nepal Rastra Bank code of conduct.

People’s News Monitoring Service