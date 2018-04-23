Per capita debt augment

Kathmandu, 23April: Per capita debt of Nepalis has increased by Rs 2,114 in the fiscal year 2016/17.

Now it has reached to Rs 24,276 against Rs 22,129. A report submitted by the Financial Comptroller General’s Office stated that the total debt of the government was Rs 696.69 billion till 2016/17.

Of the total debt, the internal debt and the external debt of the government is Rs 283.71 billion and Rs 413.98 billion respectively. The debt is 26.84 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product of fiscal year 2016/17. Of this debt, internal loan accounts for 10.91 per cent and the external loan 15.93 per cent.

Based on the total population, 28.7 million, this year’s per capita debt has reached Rs 24,276.

People’s News Monitoring Service