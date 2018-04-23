Nepal for early convening of SAARC Summit

Kathmandu, 23 April: Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Amjad Hussian B. Sial called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday.

While felicitating the Minister on his assumption of the Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, the Secretary General briefed him on the status of ongoing activities of the SAARC process, including four ministerial meetings that have been held in a year and the forthcoming meeting of the Finance Minister.

The Minister highlighted the efforts being made by Nepal as the current Chair of SAARC to create conducive environment for early convening of the SAARC Summit and other meetings by consulting other Member States.

The Secretary General commended continued support given by the Government of Nepal to the Secretariat. He expressed the hope that the Minister as the Chair of the SAARC Council of Ministers would provide continuous help and guidance to the Secretariat for its effective functioning. The Secretary General also underscored the importance of regular holding of the SAARC Summits and other meetings of the SAARC mechanisms in order to create renewed momentum in regional cooperation.

People’s News Monitoring Service