Minister Pun protecting the corrupt

Kathmandu, 23 April: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigaion Barsha Man Pun has transferred the heads of projects of national pride breaching all the norms of bureaucracy. He has chosen the most corrupted Under Secretaries to head the projects breaching the established rule that only Joint Secretaries are entitled to hold the post.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, minister Pun has not only transferred project managers from the National Pride Projects but also from various irrigation projects. Those who have been transferred are disgraced as corrupt in the ministry.

People’s News Monitoring Service