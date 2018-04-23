Manager arrested for taking bribe

Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
6 hours ago

Kathmandu, 23April: Assistant manager of the Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) Bardibas branch, Jagadish Prasad Kafle, has been arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money from a client.
A team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Bardibas office held Kafle while taking Rs 50,000 as commission from the client for sanctioning one million rupees as loan from the bank under the Youth Self-employment Programme, reports National News Agency (RSS) from Bardibas.
Kafle has been taken under CIAA custody for further investigation, Deputy Superintendent of Police at CIAA Bardibas office, Thakur Pokharel, said.

