Kathmandu, 23 April: Buddhist intellectuals of 38 countries are set to participate in the International Buddhist Conference to take place in, Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha on 28-29 April 2018.

According to Vice-Chairperson of Lumbini Development Trust Abadhesh Kumar Tripathi , Minister for Culture and Religion from 15 countries and other distinguished personalities from 23 countries are taking part in the conference.

The conference would be spectacular in reviewing the messages and conclusions of the past conferences and impart further future messages.

Acting member-secretary of Lumbini Development Trust Saroj Bhattarai informed that a programme has been set to lay foundation stone for the construction of a well-equipped conference hall having capacity of 5,000 people and a contract has been signed with a Contractor Company in a way to complete the construction at the cost of Rs 200 million within a couple of years.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Lumbini University Prof Naresh Man Bajracharya shared that total 32 Buddhist intellectuals including 16 from Nepal and 16 other foreign countries would present working papers in the conference.

British Archaeologist Prof Robin Coningham would be the key note speaker of the conference. Currently he is spearheading excavation in different geographical areas associated to Gautam Buddha including Tilaurakot of Kapilvastu.

The theme of this year’s Buddha Jayanti and International Buddhist Conference is ‘Lumbini, Nepal- the Birthplace of Lord Buddha, Origin of Buddhism and Source of Global Peace”.