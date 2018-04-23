CIAA favours Home Secretary

Kathmandu, 23 April: The anti-graft constitutional body –Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has put the land purchase scam of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) on ‘pending’.

According to Tarun vernacular weekly of today, the CIAA has not filed a case against those involved in land purchase scam in the Special Court because of the influence of Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Prem Rai who is Prime Minister KP Oli’s close and trusted bureaucrat. When the decision of land purchase was taken by the NOC, Secretary Rai had chaired the board meeting of NOC at the capacity of Secretary of Ministry of Supply.

The billions of rupees scam is unheeded and put on pending as per the request of secretary Rai. He has highly influenced the Acting Chief Commissioner of CIAA Nabin Ghamire.

Likewise, Sanghu vernacular weekly too has reported on this land purchase gyp. According to it, Gopal Khadka, the main accused of it, is enjoying life in the United States of America.

People’s News Monitoring Service