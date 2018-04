Kathmandu, 23 April: Nepal, as the current Chair of an eight member regional bloc- South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), has tried to infuse energy to revive the stalled SAARC process.

Prime Minister KP Sharam Oli has said that he had held parleys with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts for early hosting of 19th SAARC Summit. This news has been covered by all media and we have extracted it from Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service