Nepal outlines five priority areas under BRI

Kathmandu, 21 April: Nepal has put in priority the transport connectivity, cross border transmission line, modernization of agriculture, promotion of tourism and people to people relations under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Talking to media persons at TIA upon his arrival from China on Saturday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said he informed the Chinese officials about Nepal’s priority area for Chinese support under the BRI.

The Chinese side said some investment was made in Nepal, and urged for easing the atmosphere for further investment, according to him. They also underscored the need of completing project on time to bring in additional capital and technology.

The Minister told the media that he requested the Sichuan Provincial government to ease the entry of Nepali products, so that Nepal’s trade deficit with China would decline.

According to him, establishment of a mechanism on bilateral coordination and implementation of projects funded by China was stressed during the visit.

Other issues that featured during the visit were feasibility study of railway from Keyrong to Kathmandu-Pokhra-Lumbini and preparation of detailed project report on it, upgrading of Rasuwagadhi-Keyrong and Tatopani-Jhyangmu border points, reports National News Agency (RSS).

Nepal has requested the Chinese for the early resumption of Tatopani boreder and feasibility study of railway from Keyrong to Kathmandu-Pokhra-Lumbini and preparation of detailed project report and the Chinese side has responded in ‘positive’ stated the minister. Responding to a query, he informed that Nepal has proposed the Chinese side to construct the railway as a grant project.

People’s News Monitoring Service

—