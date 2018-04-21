Compensation for ex-Gurkhas

Saturday , April 21 2018
Kathmandu, 21 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the Government of Nepal would take concrete steps and hold talks with the British Government to address the demands of the Ex-Gurkhas, who served in the British Army.

At a meeting with a delegation of Gurkha Army Ex-Servicemen’s Organisation (GAESO)  on Saturday afternoon, the PM said that the government would take initiatives to address their appropriate demands though talks.
The PM said that the government was holding talks with the British government to address the demands raised by the ex-Gurkhas.

