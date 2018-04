Kathmandu, 20 April: There are three hundred sixty thousand public vehicles in operation nationwide. Besides e-rickshaw and other small public vehicles, other public vehicles are in operation under different transportation companies, reports Annapurna Post Daily. Each vehicle earns four thousand rupees daily. Even after deducting 65 percent expenses, the net profit will be 1500 rupees a day. Such vehicles are paying tax to the government.

