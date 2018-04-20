Royal Bengal Tiger found dead

Kathmandu, 20 April: A rare Royal Bengal Tiger was found dead at Panchakanya Community Forest of Ratnanagar, Chitwan, National News Agency (RSS) reports from Chitwan. The tiger was found dead today. It was seen playing in water and jungle nearby the area the day before, said district forest officer Kedar Nath Poudel.

The male tiger perhaps succumbed to wounds on its body. The preliminary observation shows that the tiger might have died due to infection on wounds which it might have got in a brawl with another tiger.

The cause of its death would be known after the blood sample and smear of the wounds are tested in National Trust for Nature Conservation laboratory. It may be noted that three tigers were found dead in Chitwan in the last two months.

People’s News Monitoring Service